2/13
• 9:30 a.m., medic call, Odanah
• 10:17 a.m., patient transport, MMC to Essentia, Duluth
• 11 a.m., ice rescue, Ashland
• 1:33 p.m., patient transport, MMC to Mellen Manor
• 2:55 p.m., medic call, Ashland
• 3:10 p.m., patient transport, MMC to private residence
• 3:25 p.m., patient transport, MMC to private residence
• 4:13 p.m., medic call, Ashland
• 5:47 p.m., patient transport, MMC to Essentia, Duluth
• 9:31 p.m., patient transport, MMC to Essentia, Duluth
• 9:34 p.m., medic call, Ashland
2/14
• 1:59 a.m., medic call, Ashland
• 5:04 a.m., medic call, Ashland
• 6:16 a.m., medic call, Ashland
2/15
• 10:05 a.m., medic call, Sanborn
• 11:16 a.m., medic call, Sanborn
• 12:49 p.m., medic call, Ashland
• 8:03 p.m., patient transport, MMC to Essentia, Duluth
• 9:36 p.m., medic call, Ashland
2/16
• 7:22 a.m., gas leak, Ashland
• 11:16 a.m., paramedic intercept, South Shore
• 2:56 p.m., medic call, Ashland
• 3:39 p.m., medic call, Ashland
• 8:28 p.m., medic call, Sanborn
• 9:26 p.m., medic call, Sanborn
2/17
• 4:08 a.m., medic call, Ashland
• 5:35 a.m., medic call, Ashland
2/18
• 7:10 a.m., stove fire, Ashland
• 8:45 a.m., patient transport, MMC to Mellen Manor
• 9:59 a.m., medic call, mutal aid to Washburn
• 12:42 p.m., medic call, Ashland
• 4:12 p.m., medic call, Ashland
• 8:29 p.m., garbage fire, Ashland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.