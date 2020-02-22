2/13

• 9:30 a.m., medic call, Odanah

• 10:17 a.m., patient transport, MMC to Essentia, Duluth

• 11 a.m., ice rescue, Ashland

• 1:33 p.m., patient transport, MMC to Mellen Manor

• 2:55 p.m., medic call, Ashland

• 3:10 p.m., patient transport, MMC to private residence

• 3:25 p.m., patient transport, MMC to private residence

• 4:13 p.m., medic call, Ashland

• 5:47 p.m., patient transport, MMC to Essentia, Duluth

• 9:31 p.m., patient transport, MMC to Essentia, Duluth

• 9:34 p.m., medic call, Ashland

2/14

• 1:59 a.m., medic call, Ashland

• 5:04 a.m., medic call, Ashland

• 6:16 a.m., medic call, Ashland

2/15

• 10:05 a.m., medic call, Sanborn

• 11:16 a.m., medic call, Sanborn

• 12:49 p.m., medic call, Ashland

• 8:03 p.m., patient transport, MMC to Essentia, Duluth

• 9:36 p.m., medic call, Ashland

2/16

• 7:22 a.m., gas leak, Ashland

• 11:16 a.m., paramedic intercept, South Shore

• 2:56 p.m., medic call, Ashland

• 3:39 p.m., medic call, Ashland

• 8:28 p.m., medic call, Sanborn

• 9:26 p.m., medic call, Sanborn

2/17

• 4:08 a.m., medic call, Ashland

• 5:35 a.m., medic call, Ashland

2/18

• 7:10 a.m., stove fire, Ashland

• 8:45 a.m., patient transport, MMC to Mellen Manor

• 9:59 a.m., medic call, mutal aid to Washburn

• 12:42 p.m., medic call, Ashland

• 4:12 p.m., medic call, Ashland

• 8:29 p.m., garbage fire, Ashland

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

