2/10

• Caller from Odanah reports television stolen from his home.

• Caller requests welfare check on his son at a home near Ashland; officer on scene reports home is dark and no one answers.

2/11

• Caller from Saxon requests help from police because he wants to go to sleep and his girlfriend won't let him; officer on scene reports everyone involved appears intoxicated and all refused to cooperate with police.

• Caller from Glidden reports a dog deficating in his yard for the past year; deputy reports speaking to caller and dog owner and all is well.

• Caller from a logging company reports a snowmobile frozen in the middle of a logging road near Mellen and it needs to be removed so logs can be hauled.

• Caller from a grocery store near Odanah requests help with a man passed out in the lobby area; officer on scene reports man taken to warming center.

• Caller from Butternut reports her landlord is becoming threatening to her and telling her he is going to throw her out and she has no place to go.

2/12

• Caller from Glidden area reports a large quantity of garbage dumped on his land, including articles with someone's name on them.

• Caller reports a car in the ditch along Highway 169 near Mellen.

• Caller from Ashland area reports hearing an intruder in her home but all the doors are locked and she isn't sure how he got in; deputy on scene reports no one but caller in the home and all is well.

• Deputy reports he is contacting man walking along Highway 2 near Odanah; man given courtesy ride to Ashland.

2/13

• Caller from Glidden reports his ankle monitor issued by his probation officer will not stay charged; caller told to contact his probation officer during business hours.

• Caller reports a tackle box and lures valued at more than $1,000 stolen from a vehicle parked on Broadway Street.

• Caller from Saxon requests a deputy's assistance as she retrieves her belongings from a home.

2/14

• Caller reports she has taken unknown quantity or type of drugs at a home in Saxon; deputy on scene reports one person taken to MMC.

• Caller reports vehicle went off Highway 2 near Ashland and hit a tree; deputy on scene reports one woman in custody.

• Caller reports reckless driver all over the road on Highway 2 near Ashland.

• Caller reports a big fight in progress at a tavern on Highway 13 near Ashland; deputies on scene report parties involved left before they arrived.

2/15

• Caller from Odnah reports finding a plate in their refrigerator with a white residue on it and believes it is drugs left by a person who stayed there recently; deputy on scene reports caller informed the substance is butter.

• Caller from Butternut reports snowmobilers riding off a trail and in her field, possibly damaging crops planted there.

• Caller reports being tailgated by a semi on Highway 2 near Saxon; deputy on scene reports semi stopped and driver given a talk about proper following distance and speed limits on Highway 2.

• Caller requests escort to home in Marengo to retrieve property.

• Caller from Odanah reports a man pounding on the door of her home and she does not want him there.

• Caller reports her vehicle hit by another as she was filling it with gas at a station near Ashland; deputy on scene reports one person being taken to MMC to blood draw.

• Caller from Odanah reports a vehicle with four young people inside and a girl on the roof, all of whom appear intoxicated, driving on Highway 2. Iron County advised but vehicle not located.

• Caller reports three people fighting in Odanah who left in a car headed toward the casino.

• Caller reports vehicle all over the road on Highway 2, crossing into oncoming traffic; deputy on scene reports vehicle located and all is well.

2/16

• Caller from Ashland area reports she left her child with grandparents and now grandparents refuse to return child and may have taken child out of state; deputy on scene reports hearing child and movement in grandparents' home but no one will answer door.

• Caller reports smoke alarms going off at an apartment building in Mellen after someone burned some rice; fire department on scene and police speaking with caller about his swearing at dispatchers, warned he will be arrested for disorderly conduct if he repeats behavior.

• Caller reports daughter causing a disturbance after showing up at caller's home near Ashland without a valid driver to retrieve her children; officer on scene reports woman and children being given courtesy ride.

• Deputy reports one woman in custody after coming upon a disturbance in a car along Highway 2 near Ashland.

• Caller reports a woman overdosing on heroin at a home in Odanah; deputy on scene reports antidote administered and woman conscious and taken to MMC.

• Caller reports letting named party sit in her vehicle while drunk to smoke a cigarette and he backed her car into another car in Odanah; deputy on scene reports suspect left before arrival.

