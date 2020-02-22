ANDERSON, Debra K., Ashland, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, $698.
BABLICK, James J., Butternut, a charge of bail jumping as a repeat offender was dismissed.
EISNER, Tanya R., Ogema, domestic criminal damage to property and domestic disorderly conduct, sentence deferred.
MOON, Gerald L., Montreal, stalking, sexual assault, local jail, probation, $1,243.
SOULIER, Lisa J., Ashland, domestic battery as a repeat offender, disorderly conduct, violation of county institution laws, local jail, $1,463.
SWEET, Michael D., Green Bay, first-degree intentional homicide, state prison.
THACKER, Jared M., possession of marijuana, $217.
VEREEN, Richard W., bail jumping and driving while revoked, $1,203.
