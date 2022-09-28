ATVs

UTV operators ride along Nicolet Trail in Oconto County.

 Photo contributed by Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association

Wisconsin now is home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles and registrations continue to climb, according to state authorities.

About 5,000 more four-wheelers were registered this year than last, when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were listed in Wisconsin.

