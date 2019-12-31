The Price County gun deer harvest numbers were down by 29% from 2018, with a total of 1,732 deer harvested in Price County during the nine-day gun season, and 160,769 deer were harvested statewide by gun — down considerably from the 213,972 deer harvested in 2018. The lateness of the sesaon and several severe snowfalls impacted hunters' success rate, according to the Department of Natural Resources. For one lucky hunter, 104-year-old Florence Teeters of Phillips, the season was quite successful when she harvested her first buck.
