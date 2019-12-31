Butternut resident Shelley Meverden was featured in an Earth Day special for her work picking up litter along village streets. Meverden started her litter pickup route three years ago when she picked up an empty soda can while on a walk, then started seeing litter everywhere. Since then she has carried a grocery bag with her on walks, cleaning up the roadways.
After a couple of Easters with cold and snowy conditions, kids and families alike were delighted to have a warm and sunny day for the O'Meara Easter Egg Hunt in Fifield, where over 100 people raced to collect over 3,000 eggs.
It was announced that Price County native Niina Baum would travel to Sweden in October to compete on Team USA in the International Federation of Sleddog Sports Dryland World Championship event with her three-year-old dog, Molly.
PHOTO BY SETH CARLSON
PHOTO BY SETH CARLSON
The Butternut-Mercer Pioneers baseball team defended its 2018 title with a 15-1 mark in the Indianhead Conference. The team went on to claim its third-straight regional championship.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
The Phillips School District gave out 55 diplomas to graduates of Phillips High School during a commencement ceremony in the gym on May 24.
PHOTO BY ANNA MARIA HANSEN
Forty-six students graduated from Chequamegon High School on June 2.
PHOTO BY SETH CARLSON
Price County started its very first K9 unit, thanks to generous private donations to get the program started. Pictured is deputy Joe Janak with highly-trained K9 Dixon.
PHOTO BY ANNA MARIA HANSEN
