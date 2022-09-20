MADISON – Mayo Clinic Health Services recently announced its decision to transition labor and delivery services from its Barron hospital to its Family Birth Center in Eau Claire, although the Barron location will continue to provide pre- and postpartum care and services.

“I am disappointed that mothers in the Mayo system will now have to travel to Eau Claire to have their babies,” said State Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake). “I have heard from a number of constituents in recent weeks with concerns about the reduction of services in Barron and Chetek and how it affects them and their families. We cannot lose essential services like this in rural, small-town Wisconsin and ask Mayo Clinic to work with local economic development, city and county leaders to ensure these services are offered in our areas.

