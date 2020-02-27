The Barron County dispatch center receives several hundred calls weekly. The small sampling below shows their diversity.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• 10:16 a.m. BB gun shot to hand, was cleaning guns last night in New Auburn. Second St., Chetek.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 4:19 a.m. caller wants dispatch to call him a cab or an Uber to go to a doctor's appointment. Caller refused an ambulance and was told to call back if he changes his mind. 20 1/2 St., Rice Lake.
• 7:01 a.m. caller reported that tires were slashed last night. Officer advised. 7:34 a.m. tires now have air in them. Superior Ave., Cumberland.
• 8:56 a.m. fire alarms going off, no smoke or flames. 9 a.m. engine en route. 9:02 a.m. caller reported a burnt hot dog. W. South St., Rice Lake.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 2:08 p.m. report that neighbor has had a dead cat in their apartment for 2 weeks. Neighbor says owner is in mourning. Landlord won't do anything and it is starting to smell. Officer advised. 2:35 p.m. cat died on the 11th and is in the living room. Officer contacting DHHS. 4:15 p.m. DHHS removed cat, owner is being helped. Becker St., Turtle Lake.
• 4:55 p.m. report that door to cabin had been pried open, nothing is missing but it looks like someone has been staying there. Someone has been sleeping in the beds, left lights on and used the bathroom. 1st Ave., Prairie Farm.
• 8:18 p.m. officer requested squads, there is a vehicle on the property that does not belong. 8:35 p.m. vehicle at the storage unit. 8:37 p.m. vehicle's doors and trunk open. Tracks lead to a shed. 8:39 p.m. officers clearing building. 8:54 p.m. building secure, heading back to shed. 8:57 p.m. car door is now shut. 8:58 p.m. another shed is open. 9:03 p.m. one at gunpoint. 9:04 p.m. one in custody. 10 p.m. subject released to a second party. Will be checking more sheds. 8th Ave., Chetek.
• 11:40 p.m. report that a pickup was shining a red light into a field and fired three shots. Headed south towards Hwy. 48. 11:47 p.m. officer reported a dark colored Chevy drove pass, other officer will be on lookout for it 12:11 a.m. caller told to call back if any more suspicious activity happens.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 12:47 a.m. caller started their car was in parking lot and someone drove away with it. 1:01 a.m. officer will be attempting to locate vehicle. 1:15 a.m. out with vehicle. 1:19 a.m. vehicle was taken by accident, looks like they own a vehicle that looks the same. N. Seventh Ave., Barron.
• 3:33 p.m. report of home being egged. 3:37 p.m. possible middle school students. Officer following up. Highland St., Rice Lake.
• 8:01 p.m. traffic stop. 8:10 p.m. field sobriety tests. 8:17 p.m. subject ran away when officer attempted a PBT. Subject ran to his house, locked the door and is refusing to come out. 8:50 p.m. tow truck en route. 9:12 p.m. charges will be referred. 15th St., Chetek.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 3:06 a.m. 911 caller reported being behind a vehicle that is siting at a stop sign, engine running, with the driver's foot on the break. Driver is passed out behind the wheel. Caller will be standing by with flashers on. 3:44 a.m. Taser deployed, subject in custody. 3:44 p.m. tow requested. 4:08 a.m. in custody for OWI, two Taser cartridges deployed and two dry stuns. En route to Barron ER. 4:12 a.m. OWI, resisting arrest and possession of drugs. 5:27 a.m. en route to jail. 2nd ave. and 1 1/2 St., Clayton.
• 9:33 a.m. caller bit by neighbor's dog while shoveling snow. 10:19 a.m. officer reported that dogs are outside and appear aggressive. Will check back later. N. Wisconsin Ave., Rice Lake.
• 12:46 p.m. report that soon-to-be ex wife destroyed inside of house while he was not there. 1:56 p.m. subject in custody, en route to PD. Comstock Ave., Cumberland.
• 1:21 p.m. traffic stop. 1:54 p.m. contact tow truck. 2:08 p.m. subjects took off on foot. Vehicle being searched. 2:59 p.m. vehicle taken to PD, stolen items found. 4:37 p.m. found information in vehicle that leads to a burglary in Polk County. Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 63, Turtle Lake.
• 4:45 p.m. subject sitting on side of road burning papers and putting them under his car. 5:35 p.m. subject on his way. Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 53, Cameron.
• 7:07 p.m. vehicle in the ditch. When caller and her mother attempted to help driver, he punched them. 7:13 p.m. caller declined EMS. 7:14 p.m. caller said man is intoxicated. 8:12 p.m. officer at residence, someone was coming to door but turned when he saw police. 8:19 p.m. Taser deployed. 8:20 p.m. one in custody. Hwy. SS N., Haugen.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 5:37 p.m. subject kneeling in the street and acting strange. W. Center St., Chetek.
• 6:25 p.m. report that the smell of weed was coming out the exhaust of a vehicle. 6:31 p.m. officer will note this. W. Allen St., Rice Lake.
• 11:35 p.m. outside fire started the house stairs on fire. 11:42 p.m. fireman on scene. 12:03 a.m. clear scene. 9th St., Cumberland.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 2:34 a.m. report that vehicle just drove through some signs at the round about. 2:45 a.m. license plate found at scene. 2:53 p.m. vehicle located at residence. 3:08 p.m. driver had been driving since 11 a.m. this morning, got lost, didn't realize he struck something until he got to the residence. 3:12 a.m. driver will be given several citations tomorrow, advised Highway Department of down signs. Hwys. 8 and 63, Turtle Lake.
• 9:20 a.m. report that vehicle was stolen from out front of residence. 9:36 a.m. out with reporting party. 10:18 a.m. advised to enter vehicle into database as stolen. Colan Blvd., Rice Lake.
• 4:51 p.m. officer out at business. 4:58 p.m. subject is running between Barker and Manwaring, jumped the fence. 5:04 p.m. officer has him down. 5:17 p.m. en route to jail for probation hold. E. Slocumb St., Rice Lake.
• 10:12 p.m. caller reported pickup stolen in last 2 hours, keys in vehicle. 10:23 p.m. out with caller. 10:32 p.m. truck has diamond plate tool box, Stihl chain saw, 1/4 tank of gas. 10: 43 ATL sent to surrounding counties. 11:14 p.m. vehicle listed in database as stolen. Martin Ave. W., Turtle Lake.
• 10:19 p.m. traffic stop. 10:22 p.m. one at gunpoint. 10:23 p.m. one detained. 10:33 p.m. vehicle search. 10:42 p.m. en route to jail for obstructing. Camelot Lane, Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.