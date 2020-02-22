If you have an announcement that you would like to appear in Area Events, please send it to pressnews@ashlanddailypress.net. As a reminder, these public service announcements are listed by the date of the event and not by the date of submission. Events must be free to the public and limited to 100 words or less.
Cable Community Dinners
On the second Tuesday of each month from October through April, the Cable Community Center will offer freewill meals from 5-6 p.m. Sponsored by the four Cable churches and other organizations and merchants. Contact Diane Stewart at 715-798-4567 or buyart@cheqnet.net with any questions.
Partners in Recovery Center
Drop in for coffee, conversation, games, 12-step meetings and support in a safe and sober, drug-and-alcohol-free environment. The center at 410 Lake Shore Drive West is open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from noon to 8 p.m.
Northern Wisconsin Al-Anon Meetings
ASHLAND, Monday, 7 p.m. and Thursday, 3 p.m. at the Serenity Club, 310 Stuntz Ave, Saturday, 7 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center, 1635 Maple Lane; CORNUCOPIA, Sunday, 7 p.m. (May-Nov., call 715-742-3336 to verify) at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 22555 Elm St; IRON RIVER, Monday, 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 68160 S George St; WASHBURN: Friday, 7 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 231 W Fifth St.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meetings will be held on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at Partners in Recovery Center, 410 West Hwy 2 in Ashland. Saturdays at 8 a.m., a Big Book study will be held at Washburn Public Library 307 Washington Ave, Washburn (Use Third Street side entrance).
Washburn Games & Coffee
Join us each Wednesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Washburn Library for games & coffee. Bring your favorite game or join in with games already offered like Cribbage, Scrabble, Wizard, and many more!
Home School Swim
New time! Home School Swim will take place Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Bayfield Rec Center and is free to Rec Center members.
First Wednesday Open Prayer:
Washburn United Methodist Churches will be open from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to come inside for a time of silent prayer and reflection. The first Wednesday of each month will offer, "Open Church". Feel Welcome to drop in at any time. Prayer baskets for private requests are available, Refresh, reflect and renew yourself.
Get Paid To Learn
The Chippewa Fresh Start Program is accepting applications for 17-24 year-old high school dropouts interested in getting: Paid to earn a GED/HSED & Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate (PACT), employment skills & connections while building a house in Bad River, one-on-one guidance finding a job, help applying for and enrolling in college, an education reward. Call 715-682-9141 x116, email tkovach@nwcep.org or message us on Facebook @ CEP Ashland.
Cribbage Every Tuesday at Bethesda Lutheran Church
Our local communities are invited to join us for cribbage this winter, any or every Tuesday you can make it. We will begin January 7th and continue until the snow is gone. 1:00-3:00 at Bethesda. If you don't play we will teach you. Bring a snack to share if you can. Bathesda Lutheran Church 109 S 6th Street, Bayfield.
Immediate Need for 'Meals on Wheels' Drivers in Ashland
The Ashland County Aging Unit is in immediate need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to older adults in the Ashland area every other Tuesday and as backup drivers. Back up drivers fill in when the regular volunteers are unable to deliver. Meals are generally delivered between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. A meal and mileage reimbursement is offered to the volunteer. Volunteers must have their own vehicle, valid driver's license, proof of current car insurance, and agree to a background check. For more information, please contact Mary at 682-4414, ext. 0.
10th Annual Candlelight Trek
Iron River National Fish Hatchery 10th Annual Candlelight Trek. Saturday, February 22. 6-8 PM Iron River NFH, Simpson Trail System Trail Head. FREE---Everyone is invited! Grab your skis or snowshoes & join us for an evening of fun! Don't have either? We have snowshoes available, in various sizes, but quantity is limited-first come first serve basis. Bonfire, S'mores, Hot Chocolate, Hot Cider. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information call the IRNFH: 715-372-8510 or find us on Facebook! 10325 Fairview Road, Iron River, WI 54847
Snake Feeding
Saturday, February 22. Snake Feeding at 10:00 AM. Meet Emory and Digger – the Cable Natural History Museum's live snakes and watch them eat a mouse. For more info go to www.cablemuseum.org.
St. Anne's Catholic Church Dinner
St. Anne's Catholic Church, County Hwy E., Sanborn, Wi. will be hosting a Soup, Salads, and Sweets Dinner on Sunday February 23, 2020. Serving from 11 :00 a.m. 'til 1 :00 p. m..There will also be a Raffle for a Packer Jacket, Packer Blanket, and 50/50 Raffle. All are welcome. This is a fund raiser for heating fuel,. OUR MASS TIME WILL CHANGE FOR THIS WEEKEND ONLY TO SATURDAY FEBRUARY 22ND. AT 6:30
Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Service
Feb. 23, 2020, 10 a.m. Speaker Mary Dougherty Earn Your Name: Caring for the World Within Your Arm's Reach Alvord Theater, Ponzio Center, Northland College. What does it mean to 'earn your name' in a culture that is becoming increasingly untethered and chaotic? Mary Dougherty will share portions of the essay A Counsel of Resistance and Delight in the Face of Fear by Martin Shaw. She also will discuss Frederick Buechner's suggestion of finding our vocation (or name) at "the place where your deep gladness and the world's deep hunger meet."
Mardi Gras at the Museum
Mardi Gras at the MuseumTuesday, Feb. 25. Ashland born and raised Historian Jim Bradle will be hosting Mardi Gras at the Ashland Historical Society Museum from 12-3 on Fat Tuesday. He will share his researching tips and authentic Mardi Gras treats and beads! 216 Main St W, Ashland.
Tony Woiak History Festival
Harbor View Event Center. 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25th. Welcome to our final program in the 9th Annual Tony Woiak Winter History Festival. Paul Johnson and the Bay View History Committee will bring the past and future of a local landmark to life in "The Three Lives of the Houghton Depot." Come share these stories with your family and friends.
Cable UCC Mardi Gras Pancake Supper
The public is invited to attend the Mardi Gras Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 25, 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Cable United Church of Christ. The church is located at 13445 County Highway M in downtown Cable. The meal will include pancakes, toppings, sausages, ham, syrup, and beverages. For more information please phone 715-798-3066.
Vaughn Public Library Discussion
Feb 25thThe League of Women Voters and the VPL Book Buzz discussing "The Women's Hour: The Great Fight to Win The Vote" by Elaine Weiss @ 6:00 pm. Everyone is welcome. Multiple copies available, please ask a librarian for yours! "Nashville, August 1920. Thirty-five states have approved the Nineteenth Amendment, granting women the right to vote; one last state--Tennessee--is needed for women's voting rights to be the law of the land. The suffragists face vicious opposition from politicians, clergy, corporations, and racists who don't want black women voting."
Mellen Friends of the Library Reading
A creative writing professor at UW-Eau Claire came to Mellen a few years back collecting stories for a new book. He interviewed Mayor Joe Barabe and several others for chapters in "Long Way Around: Through the Heartland by River." He will be at the Legion Memorial Library in Mellen, Thursday, February 27th, at 6 p.m. to do readings and visit with us. Refreshments will be served. A free event sponsored by the Mellen Friends of the Library. Please join us.
4-H CANSKI End of Year Shindig
4-H CANSKI End of Year Shindig will be afterschool on Thursday, February 27th at Mt. Ashwabay.
Cable Area Food Shelf
The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open on Thursday, 2-27 from 11 AM to 6 PM. We are located on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable, in the lower level of the Professional Building. It is open the fourth Thursday of each month. Donations are greatly needed/appreciated and can be dropped off at a Cable area church or at the entrance of Rondeau's. The Cable Area Food Shelf is affiliated with The Brick of Ashland and the Cable Area Churches. For more information, please call Teri Hanson at 715-795-2760.
