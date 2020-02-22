Vaughn Public Library Screening and Discussion
Feb 27thScreening and discussion of Elaine Weiss's presentation to the National History Center regarding her book "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win The Vote." @ 6:00 pm in the 2nd floor Meeting Room.
The Chequamegon Bay Birders
The Chequamegon Bay Birders will meet at 7:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 in the downstairs Wikdahl Room of the Washburn Public Library. Phil Fritzpatrick, author and Penny Perry, illustrator, will present their book, "Hawks on High: Everyday Miracles in the Hawk Season." This is a retrospective of birds, birding, and birders of Duluth's famous Hawk Ridge over the years. Please use the West Third Street entrance. All are invited and refreshments will be served.
Claus Kraetke Memorial Ice Fishing Jamboree
February 29, 2020. This ice fishing tournament will be headquartered out of Donner's Bay Resort on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage from 7am to 4pm. Hot food, warm & cold beverages and tickets for many raffles. The resort is located just off of Iron County Hwy FF between Mercer and Butternut at 2974 Hiawatha Road, Butternut, WI 54514. Snowmobile trail #9. Claus Kraetke Memorial Ice Fishing Jamboree 715-476-2555 info@turtleflambeauflowage.com www.turtleflambeauflowage.om Facebook The Turtle Flambeau Flowage.
Chili Feed
Annual Circle of Grace Chili Feed. Come and enjoy several varieties of homemade chili.
Saron Lutheran Church 517 9th Ave West Ashland. 4:30-6:30 on March 5th. Thrivent Sponsored.
Morgan Falls Candlelight Snowshoe Hike
The Great Divide Ranger District of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is sponsoring a candlelight snowshoe hike starting at Morgan Falls/St. Peter's Dome trailhead. Details: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 5:308:00 PM. Half-mile candlelight snowshoe hike to Morgan Falls. Warming fire and hot chocolate (Go green and bring a reusable mug!) Free family event. For more information contact the Great Divide Ranger District at 715-634-4821 or 715-264-2511
Fishlicker Improv!
Fishlicker Improv! classes and practices will be held at the Vaughn Library Meeting Room on 3/11 from 6 to 8 pm and at the Town of Bell Community Center in Cornucopia on 3/7 from 3 to 5 pm. The classes are free and open to all. No experience is necessary. All are welcome to come out and join in or simply watch the fun of improvisational comedy! For more information, contact 715.292.6532 or fishlickerimprov@gmail.com
Ashland County 4-H Cloverbuds
Extension Ashland County 4-H is running a series of programs for children K-3 grade, called Cloverbuds, this spring. Upcoming activities are planned for 10am on Saturday, March 14th and Saturday, April 18th. The theme of the program is Wild Winds of the North and will consist of games, activities, and crafts that are all wind themed. This program will be taking place at the Bretting Community Center Railyard by the purple park and is open to local children in Kindergarten through 3rd grade and their families! Call the Extension office at 715-682-7017 to register your child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.