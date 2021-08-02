Another ring story for the ages

"Time to 'ring' in the new year' is a Sawyer County Record story that ran December 11, 2019 about a Hayward High School grad, Kevin Kinney, who lost his 1975 graduation ring in Europe and then over 40 years later the ring was returned from a family in Austrailia.

This isn’t the first time the Sawyer County Record had a story about someone’s missing class ring being found many years later.

In 1977, Kevin Kinney’s 1975 Hayward High School class ring went missing while he was in a study abroad program in Europe. Four decades later, Kinney got an email from a woman in Australia with the subject “Hayward High School class of 75.” The email, from Hannah Best of Bendigo, Australia, had a photo of his class ring with his initials on the side. Best’s grandfather Ben Daniel was a college student in the 1980s studying abroad in Europe, as well, and purchased a pair of gloves from a Greek flea market. Inside one glove was Kinney’s ring.

