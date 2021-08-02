This isn’t the first time the Sawyer County Record had a story about someone’s missing class ring being found many years later.
In 1977, Kevin Kinney’s 1975 Hayward High School class ring went missing while he was in a study abroad program in Europe. Four decades later, Kinney got an email from a woman in Australia with the subject “Hayward High School class of 75.” The email, from Hannah Best of Bendigo, Australia, had a photo of his class ring with his initials on the side. Best’s grandfather Ben Daniel was a college student in the 1980s studying abroad in Europe, as well, and purchased a pair of gloves from a Greek flea market. Inside one glove was Kinney’s ring.
