Along with roasting a traditional small turkey, I’m so happy I cooked an extra turkey breast in the slowcooker for my family last week. Don’t let the name of this adapted Taste of Home recipe scare you — my 2-year-old granddaughter even loved it!
Substitute any favorite canned or cooked beans, of course, and as long as you’re at it, make a double batch for these chilly days ahead. The turkey breast couldn’t be easier to prepare as a perfect weeknight dinner entrée. Refrigerate or freeze leftovers to enjoy this very versatile, high-quality, low-fat protein during these upcoming busy weeks.
Spicy Turkey Bean Soup
2 (15 ounce) cans cannellini or white kidney beans, rinsed and drained
2-3 cups cooked, cubed turkey
1 (14½ ounce) can reduced-sodium chicken broth, or 2 cups chicken stock
1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
1 cup salsa
½ tsp. ground cumin
¼ tsp. curry powder
½ tsp. ground ginger
½ tsp. smoked paprika
¼-½ tsp. ground coriander
Ground pepper to taste
Optional garnishes: shredded Mexican blend cheese, diced avocado, diced fresh tomato, minced fresh cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, etc.
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a 3- or 4-quart slowcooker. Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours. Season to taste, garnish and serve hot.
Serves 6.
Herbed Slowcooker Turkey Breast
1 bone-in turkey breast (5-7 pounds)
2 tbsp. softened butter
½ tsp. dried rosemary (or 1½ tsp. minced fresh)
½ tsp. dried thyme (or 1½ tsp. minced fresh)
¼ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. ground pepper
1 can (14½ ounce) reduced sodium chicken broth
1. Pat thawed turkey breast dry with paper towels. Rub turkey with softened butter and sprinkle with rosemary, thyme, garlic powder and pepper.
2. Place breast in a 6-quart slowcooker and pour broth over. Cover and cook on low for 4 to 5 hours or until temperature measures 160 degrees. Remove turkey to a platter, cover with foil and let rest at least 20 minutes.
3. If you wish, make a simple gravy by skimming fat from cooking juices and pouring into small saucepan. Combine 3 tbsp. cornstarch and 1 tbsp. cold water and gradually stir into the juices in saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve with sliced turkey breast.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
