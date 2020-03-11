Contractor aims to have all Main St.
work completed by May 21
Work on the Main Street portion of a $1.8 million infrastructure project in Hayward will begin this week, with a portion of Main Street — from Highway 63 to Third Street — closed to vehicle traffic.
On Wednesday, March 4, two meetings were held at City Hall with Main Street businesses concerning the upcoming project, which includes replacement of sewer and water lines, along with pavement and sidewalks from Highway 63 to Fifth Street and a portion of Third and Fourth streets from Main to Kansas Avenue.
Project deadlines include:
• May 21: By this date the first two blocks from Highway 63 to Third Street are to be completed.
• June 24: By this date the entire project is to be completed.
However on Monday night, March 9, Public Works Director John McCue said the contractor intends to have all Main Street work completed by May 21, including a new sewer line from Fifth and California streets to Nyman Avenue.
McCue said the contractor would soon have three crews working in the city: one demolition crew and two crews working on pipes. The contractor will work from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and possibly Saturdays if necessary to stay on schedule.
The contractor will coordinate with businesses when front access obstructions or water delays may occur.
Businesses were advised to offer alternative access when Main Street is inaccessible.
The contractor will conduct weekly meetings with the business community, the first of which will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, March 13, at City Hall.
Davis Woods project request
Charles Gundersen, representing the Davis Woods Development, a planned eight-home development on the north side of Lake Hayward, requested the city to consider pursuing a $175,000 loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) at a low interest rate of 2.5 percent that could be used and repaid by the developers. Gundersen said the loan would be used to bring sewer and water infrastructure to the development.
He said the developers would set aside at least two years of payments of $20,000 each to repay the city. Gunderson and his wife, a Realtor, both said they were confident the houses would sell because there is a shortage of homes in the $200,000 to $250,000 price range that they intend to build, and once the homes begin to sell they would use additional proceeds to pay the balance of the loan.
Alderman Lonnie Kennel expressed concern over setting a precedent by the city securing the loan. However, Gundersen replied if the low-interest loan would result in more development that would be good for the city.
The council voted to send the request to the Finance Committee for review.
The council previously had rejected a request from the Davis Woods Development to use a special assessment to pay for the infrastructure. In a special assessment, the city would assume the cost of the infrastructure and the development would repay the investment in an assessed tax over several years. The council rejected the request over concerns the city would have to assume all costs if the development failed to materialize or the developers could not repay the assessment.
Alderperson Jim Miller, who chairs the Finance Committee, said the committee would want to see several financial documents before making a recommendation.
Other action
In other action, the council:
• Approved an agreement with Hayward Civic Club for a loan for a failing irrigation system. The council also will allow the club to rescind the agreement and create a new one if a lower interest rate from the state can be secured.
• Tabled a resolution to adopt façade improvement guidelines. The city needs the guidelines in place to allow businesses in the Business Improvement District (BID) area of downtown to access a fund managed by Northwest Regional Planning Commission that offers low interest rates up to $30,000 to improve the façades of businesses. The resolution was presented in a draft form and will be presented next month in a final format.
• Took no action on creating a new tax incremental district (TID) that would include the Ben LaBarre Development. The developer was not present.
• Approved two bike racks for Main Street at a cost of $709 plus shipping. The bike racks will be secured to the sidewalk.
McCue informed the council the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital is interested in connecting to city water. The hospital, located in the Town of Hayward, already has an exemption to use city sewer. McCue said he believes the hospital would have to be annexed into the city to be eligible to connect.
However, Police Chief Joel Clapero raised a concern that if the hospital becomes part of the city his officers would also be required to respond to issues at the hospital, putting more demands on his department. McCue said he would do more research as to whether the hospital could receive an exemption to receive water without being annexed.
The council also agreed to McCue’s request to hire a contractor to crush gravel for the Main Street project that would also result in additional gravel for city use.
Public comments
Amanda Wilson, owner of Deerfoot Lodge in the Town of Hunter, told the council of her plans to acquire a building on Main Street for a business venture.
Wendy Williamson, a homeowner on the south side of the city, complained of garbage carts being left out in the alley, with some garbage overflowing from the carts or the carts overturning onto the streets with garbage. She said several homeowners leave the carts near the alley all week long instead of bringing them out just on the day of pick up.
Miller said he would research a City of Park Falls ordinance that requires garbage carts to be removed from the street after pickup and suggested Hayward should consider a similar ordinance.
Williamson also complained of several feral cats in her neighborhood and asked the city to enforce its ordinances concerning dogs and cats at large.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.