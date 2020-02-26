Alvin C. Zirngibl

Alvin Clarence Zirngibl, 97, Phillips died on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Phillips. Born March 11, 1922, Medford to Alex and Theresa (Rudolph) Zirngibl. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the European Theater of Action during WWII. He was married to Marlene Rudolph on Aug. 31, 1946, in Medford and they celebrated 71 years of marriage. He was employed by the COPPS
Corporation as a bread truck driver. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cribbage.
He is survived by one daughter, Karen (Bill) Job of Little Chute; by three grandchildren: Shawn (Karen), Erik (Nikki), and Daniel; by eight great-grandchildren; by one sister, Sally Ziemer of Shell Lake; and one sister-in-law, Marcella Reinke of Phillips. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene, on Jan. 26, 2018; and is also preceded in death by four brothers.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Saint Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church with Father Lourdu Madanu officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 122 and VFW Post 5778. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Interment will be in the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Medford. www.heindlfuneralhome.com
