JOURNAL ...
Gloves in one hand, stocking cap in the other. Sunshine on my face and my shoulders and all around me in the fields, meadows and leafless woods. Dare I dream? Dream of an early spring even though it's February, even though I know better. I will dream.
Winter will, however, carry on to some extent even as it appears to wind down. What's left of it will keep my interest with feathers on the snowshoe trail, Orion hunting from a different perch in the sky, and the horned lark's sudden flight from crumbling snowbank along the road.
My snowshoe trail has changed little since early February when I slogged through the last major snowfall of January. The trail remains good despite the stretch of sunshine and mild temps.
The other day the trail was dotted with what appeared to be the downy feathers of a ruffed grouse's breast. There was no signs of a predator attack, just half a dozen tiny feathers, no bigger than the end of my thumb, strewn yards apart in the meadow.
A mystery, though I'm now inclined to think the kill happened elsewhere, and the feathers were swept by the wind across the morning's hard-pack snow, and settled in the furrows of my trail.
I look at the night sky and find Orion now nearly overhead by 9 p.m., with its three belt stars pointing downward left to Sirius the Dog Star. Not long ago, Orion was in view halfway down to the horizon.
The morning belongs to Jupiter in the east. Nightfall is all Venus in the west. As Venus beams, winter fades. But before the serious melt, the old saying goes, "A flurry'll come pelting, then everything's melting."
—Dave Greschner
ALMANAC NOTES
February 26, 2020: February departs this weekend with the same mild temperament it has shown for most of the month. There have been only 4 days of recorded snow in February, and there is no snow in the forecast until early next week. Snowfall total for the month will end up around 5 inches. Though there is still a healthy snowpack, the past week's string of 40˚ temperatures and sunshine took the snow level down considerably. Sunday's high temperature climbed near 50˚. There is no major snow or frigid temperatures in the long range forecast through March 10.
Bald eagles are adding to their nests as their breeding season begins. Migrating horned larks are showing up along roadsides in pairs or three or four at a time, while the swirling flocks of birds along ditches are snow buntings. It's a good time to clean out wood duck boxes to be sure they are ready when the colorful birds return. Another sign of spring is the singing of cardinals in the treetops on a mild, sunny morning. Despite the mild weather, trails for skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling remain in good condition. Halfway up the western sky at nightfall, Venus is now absolutely dazzling. From due west, it slides down toward the northwest horizon as the night wears on. The bright orange star Aldebaran stands to the upper left of the first quarter moon on March 1 and to the lower right of the moon on March 2.
DATES
It's Bird's Place for Birds & Beer
The Most Beautiful Birds is the name of the Birds and Beer series program next Thursday, March 5, at Bird's Place in Ridgeland.
Steve Betchkal will talk about the beautifully-colored birds that live in and pass through Wisconsin. Betchkal will explain why birds with brilliant blues, robust reds and iridescent hues appear the way they do.
Birds and Beer is a series of nature-themed outings sponsored by Hunt Hill Audubon Society. The event is held at a different business each month, with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. and the program at 6 p.m.
Registration is required and should be done so in advance because space is limited. Tickets are $15 and include one drink and snacks. To register, call 715-635-6543 or go online at www.HuntHill.org.
Full Moon Hike offered March 7
A Full Moon Hike will be sponsored by the Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance on Saturday, March 7, on the trail's Timberland section.
Hikers will meet by 5 p.m. at the CASTA lighted trail parking lot on Hwy. H, about 9 miles north of Cumberland. The hike will be about 2 hours long, ending at the warming house on Boyd Road, where there will be food and refreshments before hikers are shuttled back to their vehicles.
The trail is groomed, said event organizers, so snowshoes are optional.
For more information or to register, call or email Bob Held at 715-761-1657 or heldharbor@gmail.com.
Hike club to meet
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary hosts its monthly Hunt Hill Hike Club program on Monday, March 9, from 4:30-6 p.m. This month's 1.5-mile hike will explore animal tracks. The program is free. Call 715-635-6543 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.