Allen Bouma, 76, of Sarona died, March 19, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield. Al was born March 24, 1944 in Marshfield, WI to Abelus and Caroline (Steltenpohl) Bouma and grew up on the family farm in Arpin. Al was the oldest of his siblings and was a caring brother to Dale and Darlene (Warner Boortz).
Al served in the United States Air Force for four years and was stationed in Okinawa and volunteered to service in the Vietnam War. Upon arriving home, Al attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and double majored in Accounting and English. Al married the love of his life, Barbara Jane Ackmann, on June 21, 1969 and spent the next 52 years raising their children, Debbie (Dennis Dirks) and Jon (Jennifer Gervais) in Roberts, WI, and then moved in 2017 to their house in the woods in Sarona.
In 1972, Al began a 20-year career working for the IRS in the Midwest region. In addition to his professional career, Al had a hobby of collecting, purchasing and selling sports cards. Al enjoyed it most when he was surrounded by his family and pets. Al lived for visits and calls from his children and grand-daughter, Cassie (Jake Steidl).
He loved music and enjoyed dancing to his favorite tunes played by the TC Cats. He enjoyed gardening, watching baseball and football, hosting Halloween parties, and attending events sponsored by Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary. Al has published poetry in the National Library of Congress and published his own biography.
Al is survived by his wife, two children, granddaughter, dog Buddie, sister, brother, and Aunt Marion Rasmussen. He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Funeral services are at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Skinner Funeral Home - Rice Lake with Lutheran Pastor officiating. Burial will be in Nora Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary. (HTTPS://hunt hill.org/get-involved/donations/).
Services will be live-streamed; link can be found on Skinner Funeral Home website.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
