Eligible families are invited to a 4-year-old All Aboard Preschool Open House on Thursday, March 5, from 3:30-6 p.m. at Cameron Elementary School, 919 Second St., Cameron.

Cameron Elementary School has begun compiling a list of potential 4-year-old kindergarten students for the 2020-2021 school year. Sites for the program include the Cameron Elementary School and Rice Lake Head Start. Head Start is the Community Partner for the 4-year-old kindergarten program.

Children who will be age 4 years by Sept. 1, 2020 are eligible to attend. Call 715-458-4560 to receive registration papers.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments