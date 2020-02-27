ALDO LEOPOLD WEEK OBSERVED

In honor of Aldo Leopold Week March 1-8, the Blue Hills Unitarian Universalists will consider the work of this noted Wisconsin environmentalist at its service on March 1. Leopold's legacy continues in league with other influential naturalists from Wisconsin who include John Muir, Gaylord Nelson and August Derleth and the legacy of Minnesota's Siguard Olson. Jude Genereaux, who will lead the 10 a.m. service, welcomes all and invites participants to bring meaningful passages of these great Wisconsinites to share during the talk back session after the service, which is followed by fellowship and light snacks. The BHUU is located at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake.