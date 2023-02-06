Airbnb

Airbnb's website is displayed on a web browser. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In Oconomowoc, Lake Geneva, Superior and other Wisconsin communities, local authorities are establishing or considering stricter limits on the operations of Airbnb and other short-term rentals.

But even so, Wisconsin remains one of the nation’s friendliest states to short-term rental operators, said Marquette University finance professor Anthony Pennington-Cross.

