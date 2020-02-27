Right Sizing Your Life, an Aging Mastery Program, will be presented by the Aging and Disability Resource Center on Monday, March 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Rice Lake Senior Center, 12 W. Humbird St. Developed by the National Council on Aging to help older adults as they consider moving to a different living situation, this 90-minute educational event is open to all those 55+. Goals include looking at the pros and cons of a move, considering housing options and developing a process for choosing what to keep and what to let go. Preregistration is requested by calling 715-537-6225 or by email to margaret.schmidt@co.barron, wi.us. There is no cost and materials and light snacks are provided.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments