Adaptive skier enjoys privilege of being the first across the 2020 Birkie finish line

For the record, Omar Bermejo of Casper, Wyoming, was the first adult to cross the finish line on Main Street, Hayward, for all the 2020 American Birkebeiner events.
Bermejo participated in the Birkie Adaptive Ski Friday morning, Feb. 21, just before Kortelopet skiers arrived.
The Wyoming skier is missing his right arm. He lost it in a motorcycle accident in 2008 while he was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
After losing his arm, this ex-Marine said he was depressed about his life, but then he decided to be active and took up competing in triathlons. Six years ago Bermejo began to cross-country ski.
"Triathlons are my summer sport and crosscountry skiing is my winter sport," he said.
He has participated in three 50K skate Birkies and at the time of this interview was set to compete again on Saturday.
"The first time I broke a ski," he said of his first Birkie. "The second time I was really sick, and this time I'm feeling really good and I think it is going to be the year."
Bermejo finished Saturday's Birkie Classic in 3 hours, 52 minutes and 12 seconds.
He said anytime he participates in a public event as a disabled athlete he knows he's sending a message, one he's enthusiastic to offer.
"My message is simple in that whatever life throws at you, you shouldn't let any obstacles or any bad happenings in your life put in your mind that you cannot do something," he said. "When I started cross-country skiing I didn't even know what it was, and now I'm out here six years later doing the Birkebeiner."
Bermejo was the only standing skier to participate in the Adaptive Ski. When he and the other racers on sleds — many pushed by volunteers — crossed the finish line, they were greeted with cheers and several rounds of photos.
"It is such a privilege to be part of this, and hopefully it keeps growing," he said of the Adaptive Ski event. "To be the first one across the finish on this awesome course — it was really an experience."
