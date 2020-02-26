Woodland Community Radio WOJB-FM 88.9 will welcome seven-time Native American Music Award winner Keith Secola in concert on Thursday, March 12, at The Sawmill Saloon /Mooselips Java's Freight Station Theater. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are available at WOJB. org. They also can be reserved over the phone at 715.634.2100.
Showtime is 8 p.m.
Tickets are available at WOJB. rg. They also can be reserved ver the phone at 715.634.2100.
Secola is an icon and ambassador of Native music. He is one of the most influential artists in the field today.
Rising from the grassroots of North America, he is a songwriter of the people. Critics have dubbed him as the Native versions of both Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen. "NDN Kars" ("Indian cars"), his most popular song, is considered the contemporary Native American anthem, achieving legendary status and earning him a cult following. It has been the No. 1 requested song on tribal radio since 1992.
In 2011, he joined the ranks of Jimmy Hendrix, Hank Williams, Crystal Gale, and Richie Valens, and was inducted into the Native Music Hall of Fame.
Born in 1957 in Cook, Minnesota, Secola is affiliated with the Anishinabe tribe. He graduated from Mesabi Community College with a degree in Public Service in 1979, and completed a bachelor's degree in American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota in 1982. He is married and has two children.
Secola is an accomplished artist, garnering awards and accolades as a musician, a singer, a songwriter, a composer, and a producer. He is highly skilled with the guitar, flute, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, and piano, and has played in venues from the halls of the Chicago Urban Indian Centre, to the walls of the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
He has also performed at the Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996 and Salt Lake City 2002, and toured Europe several times.
Among his numerous appearances he has graced the stages of the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, the Grand Opening Gala of the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian, The Kennedy Center and SXSW, and is a staple at the Grassroots Festival in Upstate New York, North Carolina and Florida.
A seven-time Native American Music Award winner, Secola has earned NAMMYs not only for his music, but also his abilities as a producer, to include The Best Linguistic Recording for producing Anishinabemoin (2007). He has worked with music legends such as Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead. Secola has also teamed with academics like author Dr. Tom Venum of the Smithsonian Folklife Institute, collaborating on American Warriors: Songs For Indian Veterans, and with elders such as Karen Drift, a speaker of Anishinabemoin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.