In late February some years ago, I brought a pair of LaCrosse Iceman pac boots to the shoe repairman. They were a Christmas gift two months previous and nearly new. One of my bird dogs had chewed the uppers on the right boot almost down to the rubber. I wondered if the steel eyelets would run through his guts if he had ingested them.
The shoe repairman took my boots over the counter and laughed. He asked what kind of a dog we had. "A Weimaraner," I answered. He laughed again. "You wouldn't believe how many boots I get in here for repair this time of year," he said. Apparently, dogs with cabin fever were good for business. It made sense, though — hunting dogs got used to running in the woods in autumn and early winter, then the snow comes, all of a sudden the season ends and that free roaming suddenly and inexplicably stops. All that pent up energy has to go into something, and so many try to gnaw away their angst.
Pica occurs in animals when we eat non-nutritional items, like when kids eat dirt. You could perhaps argue that leather was nutritional. In extreme famine, humans have tried to choke down leather, like their belts or saddlebags. Leather soup? That's stretching things. I read the other day of an author coming across a coyote scat with a penny in it. No question that's pica.
Fergus and Jenkins, our setters, have never been habitual chewers. As puppies, they did a little minor damage with their needle teeth. Fergus chewed the brim of my favorite Stormy Kromer hat almost 11 years ago when we brought him into our home, but I still wear it. Jenkins ruined a nice ski glove when he was a puppy, but today we don't worry one whit about their destroying something left out. We can leave them in the house for hours and not worry about the boots lying around, hats and mittens, cell phones, whatever a dog might chew.
In the last few weeks, however, they have taken to gnawing on trees. Their favorite is a standing dead red oak the woodpeckers have worked over, but they're also tasting our maple, aspen and birch. They seem to leave the basswood and ironwood alone. Our neighbors' golden retrievers chew on the favored red oak when they walk by as well. If they keep it up, they're going to drop it beaver-like.
We all have theories as to why the dogs chew on trees. Some say they're lacking a key ingredient in their diet, or they want to add some cellulose to aid digestion, like chewing grass in spring and summer. Others claim they're exercising their jaw muscles, keeping them in shape for bigger and better items, or maybe they just like the taste of wood. Maybe that rotting red oak has a splendid taste, but I'm not about to bite off a hunk, especially after the neighborhood dogs have slobbered all over on it like a favorite bone.
I'm going with cabin fever. Who doesn't feel a little edgy this time of year? The next time the walls start to close in on me, I have picked out the perfect tree, a balsam fir. I sort of enjoy the sharp taste of balsam needles. If that fails, I'll go back inside, drop some needles in a gin and tonic and try that cure.
Mark Parman writes from Seeley, where he lives and hunts with his wife, Susan, and their two English setters, Fergus and Jenkins.
