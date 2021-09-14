The manager of a Rice Lake manufactured home business that shut down in May 2020 while reportedly owing thousands of dollars in home deposits pleaded not guilty to 24 felony counts Sept. 3 in Barron County Circuit Court.
Christopher Holman, 35, of Altoona was charged with 24 felonies related to the case in June. He appeared for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all counts. A jury trial has been set beginning Oct. 3, 2022. His $25,000 signature bond continues.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department had launched an investigation into A-1 Homes after several people reported that they had made down payments to the company to buy mobile or manufactured homes but had not received their money back after it closed without notice, the criminal complaint said.
Previously, Holman pleaded guilty after two felonies related to the case were reduced to misdemeanors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.