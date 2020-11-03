“Stay home. Protect yourself,” said Julia Lyons, Sawyer County Public Health officer concerning the threat of contracting COVID-19.
Lyons offers advice, but it appears many people in Sawyer County are not taking it to heart because the number of new COVID positive continues to rise at a concerning rate.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, the county had 57 new cases from the previous week.
Lyons reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, there were 429 positives, up from 372 Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Lyons said she can’t “pinpoint” one typical event or source of the spread because it is happening in so many social gatherings in homes and at work.
“It is evident that we are not changing our behavior,” she said. “Once it is spreading this much you have to change your behavior. You have to stay home, practice social distancing. It’s the same stuff I say every week, and people are not doing it, and that’s why we are spreading it.”
Lyons said people who socialize have to understand they are taking a risk with COVID-19 now in the community and the state overall, which ranks fourth-highest in new COVID cases.
“Our numbers are just not coming down,” she said. “We are not self-correcting like what happened in August.”
There is also one more death to report. Lyons said the person was over 60, just as the three previous deaths were, and had underlying but not life-threatening health issues.
“We do a medical review on each death to ensure it was COVID-related,” she said.
Lyons said there has also been a rise in the number of those seeking medical assistance, including three more who sought hospitalization.
“We are definitely seeing sicker people with this, but there is still a wide gamut of how sick people become,” she said. “We are seeing more people who need emergency care, typically for difficulty breathing.”
At a school board meeting Nov. 2, board member Dr. Harry Malcolm said there were nine COVID-19-positive cases in Hayward Area Memorial Hospital last week.
Schools
Last Thursday, Oct. 29, the Winter School District decided to change classes to all virtual until Nov. 12. Lyons said the decision was made not because of positives but because so many key staff were in quarantine.
Concerning Hayward and LCO, she said, there was little change.
No school closings are presently being discussed.
Polling
Regarding Tuesday’s general election, Lyons said all polling station workers were advised by the state about best practices, and she doesn’t believe there will be a noticeable uptick of positives because of in-person voting.
Holiday gatherings
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading disease expert, has advised families to consider scaled-back versions of their Thanksgiving celebrations, even suggesting they consider meeting over the internet by Zoom versus in person.
In addition to the coming holiday season, the annual nine-day rifle deer season is approaching when many hunters typically gather at deer camps. A month later Christmas will be upon us.
Lyons said the state will be issuing guidelines for holiday gatherings and she will have more details next week.
Numbers
As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, there were 429 confirmed positives in Sawyer County, and of those 347 have recovered, 78 are active, four have died and 20 have been hospitalized.
Five have been identified as probable cases, meaning they have not been tested but it is assumed they are positive.
Public health is monitoring/contact tracing 122 individuals, and 5,599 have tested negative since testing started in March. Several have tested negative more than once.
