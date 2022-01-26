Until March 18, four-year-old kindergarten registration is occurring.
To register, go to www.hayward.k12.wi.us or visit the Hayward Primary School.
Children turning 4 by Sept. 1, 2022 will be eligible for the Hayward Community Schools 4-year-old kindergarten program for the 2022-23 school year.
To register online, go to the Hayward Community Schools webpage. Then click on 4K registration and complete the form.
For questions, call the Hayward Primary School, (715) 638-9201.
